PV Sindhu wins Sportstar Aces Racquet Sports Sportswoman of the Decade

P. V. Sindhu, the reigning badminton world champion and the 2016 Olympics silver medallist, was named Sportswoman of the Decade (Racquet Sports) at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards on Sunday.

“I must say that Sportstar has been very, very encouraging and supportive for not only me, but all athletes… When I was young, they always supported and encouraged players,” Sindhu said on receiving her award.

The holder of five world championships medals – a gold, two silver and two bronze – as well as silver medals from Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, the South Asian Games and the national championships, Sindhu is a top contender at big-ticket events. Before her world title, her biggest success came at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals, where she felled defending champion Akane Yamaguchi, top seed Tai Tzu-ying and two former world champions, Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu also has three BWF Super Series titles and six Grand Prix crowns in her kitty.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.