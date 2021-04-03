Sachin Tendulkar honoured with Sportstar Aces Inspirational Giant of the Decade

egendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was honoured with the Inspirational Giant of Indian Sport honour in the 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards on Friday.



The 47-year-old has represented India in 187 Tests, 74 ODIs and 11 T20Is in a career spanning over more than two decades.



The flamboyant batsman, with hundred international centuries to his name, is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and is the only player ever to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.



Tendulkar was also a member of the team that won the 2011 World Cup.



You can watch the event live by visiting the following link - bit.ly/SSAATHG. There would be two more episodes on April 3 and 4.



"We are a sports-loving nation, we don't play much. The ideal scenario is if we can move from being a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation of our choice. That would help us build a younger and healthier India," Tendulkar said.



The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.