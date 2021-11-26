Anurag Thakur: With all-round help, we will be in a position to do better at Paris 2024

Anurag Thakur, India's Sports Minister, has lauded North East's efforts to better the sports ecosystem in the region. "The fact that we have a sports conclave for North-East speaks a lot about the progress of these states in sports. It is a testament to the emergence of sporting excellence in NE states," Thakur said during his keynote address at Sportstar's first-ever North-East Sports Conclave in Guwahati on Friday.

"After our performance at Rio 2016, we set up a dedicated Olympic cell to focus on excellence. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was started in 2016, wherein all sorts of supports have been taken care of by the central government.

READ| North-East Sports Conclave: Better infrastructure, funds key for success, says Mizoram Sports Minister Royte

"We are in the process of setting up an infrastructure dashboard where we have all information about sporting infrastructure in each district. Geo-tagging of sporting infrastructure will allow governments to spend judiciously and do targetted projects in under-served areas."

READ| Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina wants to take up professional boxing after Paris 2024

Asked how he planned on introducing professionalism to the day-to-day workings of state sports federations, Thakur said, "I would like to take a friendly approach - just handhold where they need central government's help. Make them realise that if they perform well, our sports will do well. It is the national sports federations and state associations who have to pick players and organise events."

About whether the Tokyo 2020 medals tally met his expectations, Thakur said, "I think we expected a double-digit tally. We expected more medals from rifle shooting, wrestling and boxing. But I am sure with all-round help, we will be in a position to do better at Paris 2024."