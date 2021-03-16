Olympics: Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Games, sets national record in long-jump

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

He jumped 8.26m to a national record at the Senior Federation Cup on Tuesday, and earned himself a berth at the mega event in Japan. The qualifying mark for the Games is 8.22m.

Sreeshankar's previous record stood at 8.20m.

He began with a 8.02m jump before improving to 8.04m, 8.07m and 8.09m in his next three jumps before touching 8.26m in his fifth attempt. He had a no mark (NM) in his final jump.

The 21-year-old Palakkad-born athlete has been on a roll in recent times. At the Indian Grand Prix in February, Sreeshankar produced his best in the last round, sailing past 8m for the fourth time in his life and won the men's long jump gold comfortably.

In a chat with Sportstar, he had said: "Almost my jumps were 20 to 25cm behind the board, even in the last jump my toe just touched the board so I can sort of add 40cm to almost every jump today. That has raised my confidence level, I just need to work on my run-up.”

Another Kerala jumper Muhammed Anees Yahiya (8m) and S Lokesh (7.60m) of Karnataka took the silver and bronze respectively. Five race walkers (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla in men's 20km event and Bhawana Jat and Priyanka Goswami in women's 20km event), two javelin throwers (Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase) and the mixed 4x400m relay team have earlier qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

With inputs from PTI