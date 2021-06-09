More Sports More Sports Athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring during Tokyo Olympics, says Games CEO The monitoring system will help authorities track every single movement of Olympic participants and also retroactively trace them should an issue arise. Reuters 09 June, 2021 20:26 IST Tokyo is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 09 June, 2021 20:26 IST Olympic athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring as will members of the media, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday.Muto, speaking at a news conference, also said the monitoring system will be used not to track every single movement of the Olympic participants but to retroactively trace them if an issue arises.Tokyo is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23, amid concerns that the global event will burden a medical system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.