More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics “cannot be held” next year, say 77 percent Japanese in a survey The Tokyo 2020 Games, originally due to start this month, have already been delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters 06 July, 2020 11:16 IST In March, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021. - AP Reuters 06 July, 2020 11:16 IST A wide-ranging survey conducted by the Japan News Network (JNN) found that 77% of those questioned said that the Tokyo Olympics “cannot be held” next year, it was announced on Monday.The Tokyo 2020 Games, originally due to start this month, have already been delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.As organisers plan the rearranged Games, questions remain over whether it is suitable, or possible, to host the Olympics in Japan next year.READ| Virdhawal Khade, a fish out of water Organisers have previously said they will look to “simplify” the Games next year to lower costs and reduce risks related to COVID-19.However, in the JNN poll, conducted over the weekend and that mostly centred on Japanese politics, 77% of respondents said they think the Olympics “cannot be held” in 2021. They did not give a reason. Just 17% said they thought it “can be held” next year.READ| Sonia Lather: I am ready for the Olympics challenge In March, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.Since then, organisers have battled against an array of problems stemming from the postponement, including rising costs, athlete safety and securing the venues. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.