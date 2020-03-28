It's 'Game Over' for the lockdown lethargy!

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, fans have been missing out on live sporting action for several weeks now.

A complete lockdown has been announced in some countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus and people have been asked to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

While social distancing has eliminated chances of turning to outdoor games for recreation, most have turned their attention towards smartphones.

Here's a list of five mobile games that might make you miss your favourite sport a little less.

World Cricket Championship 2 - WCC2

Platforms: Android, iOS

Worrying about weak internet connection during the downtime? WCC2, with the option to fight it out offline with local players, might be your ideal getaway. The action-packed cricket game comes with uber-cool graphics, and also engages you with its lag-free experience.

With animations, ball physics and more, you can switch between 18 different international teams, 10 domestic teams, and 42 different stadiums. It also comes packed with multiple events and features Tests, IPL and bilateral ODI series alongside ICC events like the 50-over and T20 World Cups.

Awarded as the best game of 2015, 2016, and 2017 by Play Store, WCC2 also boasts of multiple camera angles and post-match stats, and everything that you would normally be asking of a cricket game. Its updated engine additionally provides fluid 30fps gaming on most mid-range devices.

FIFA Soccer

Platforms: Android, iOS

Released in 2016, the mobile version of the widely acclaimed multi-platform game has come a long way.

After developers EA managed to shrink its download size to less than 100MB, FIFA, which was earlier an inconvenience for most low-memory smartphones, now clearly scores higher than competitors PES and Real Football.

All that without tampering with the graphics, gameplay or the basic 'tap and flick' control, this is the real deal for both professional and amateur gamers.

You can challenge your friends in real-time, build your team with players from leagues across the world, and participate in weekly and daily challenges to unlock rewards. The best feature of this game, however, is the transfer market, where, if you keep an eye out, you can buy first-team players of top leagues for really low prices.

AO Tennis

Platforms: Android, iOS

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year and its organisers 'Tennis Australia' decided to create a game that would help fans live the life of a tennis player. Aficionados would love this game because its controls are simple and intuitive.

You can create your own player and take them through the tournament or play a quick match against top players on the tour. You can also unlock superstars like Roger Federer and Serena Williams as you progress while increasing your difficulty level once you get a hold of the game.

NBA 2K20

Platform: Android

This one is for basketball fans. The graphics and gameplay almost match up to its version on any other console. NBA 2K20 also offers multiple modes like the MyCAREER Run story mode, Run The Streets, and NBA Stories for reliving some of the greatest moments in NBA History.

You can also play against other users online with the multiplayer option. In the association mode, you'll be able to control a team as the GM and soundtracks from Drake, Diplo, T-Pain and others will accompany you on your NBA journey.

Table Tennis Touch

Platforms: Android, iOS

Arguably the best table tennis game in the store, this application, developed in 2014, is an 'Editor's Choice'.

At 26MB, this game keeps it simple, while having a wide offering. There are two modes to experiment with: Career and Mini Game. While the first option allows you to rise through the ranks by letting you participate in different tournaments, leagues and events, the mini game offers 12 ping pong challenges which include Half Table and Skittles.

There is a multiplayer option to go toe-to-toe with your opponents, the game also can be played offline albeit with limited features. There are loads of paddles to collect and a number of arenas to explore.