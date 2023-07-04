MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Philipsen wins second straight Tour de France stage

Adam Yates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey six seconds ahead of his teammate Tadej Pogacar and seven ahead of his brother Simon Yates.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 22:03 IST , Nogaro - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win stage 4 alongside second placed Lotto–Dstny’s Caleb Ewan.
Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win stage 4 alongside second placed Lotto–Dstny’s Caleb Ewan. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win stage 4 alongside second placed Lotto–Dstny’s Caleb Ewan. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/ REUTERS

Jasper Philipsen won a second consecutive stage of the Tour de France in a sprint at the Nogaro racetrack on Tuesday marred by three high-speed falls.

The Alpecin rider Philipsen finished at a speed over 67kph and took the overall lead in the sprint points battle after pipping Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus.

Read More: Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

British veteran Mark Cavendish came fifth as he continued to face frustration in his quest for a 35th Tour de France win to break the all-time record he shares with Eddy Merckx.

The 38-year-old, who finished sixth in Monday’s sprint, and then said he picked the wrong wheel to follow.

In the shockingly accident-filled finish, the peloton sped around a motorbike racetrack where there was a string of crashes on the rounded chicanes.

Tour medics have confirmed two riders broke collar bones.

Adam Yates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey six seconds ahead of his teammate Tadej Pogacar and seven ahead of his brother Simon Yates.

The Tour’s first massive mountain stage awaits the peloton Wednesday with around 30km of climbing at an average gradient of over 7 percent.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tour de France /

Jasper Philipsen /

Mark Cavendish /

Adam Yates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra freaky fitness
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ‘It’s going to be different’: Alcaraz fires Wimbledon warning to Djokovic
    AFP
  4. Philipsen wins second straight Tour de France stage
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy semifinal: Central Zone eyes first win in 25 years against West Zone
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Philipsen wins second straight Tour de France stage
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
    AP
  4. Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow
    AFP
  5. Parisian route of 2024 Olympics torch relay to pass by site of 2015 Islamist attack
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra freaky fitness
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ‘It’s going to be different’: Alcaraz fires Wimbledon warning to Djokovic
    AFP
  4. Philipsen wins second straight Tour de France stage
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy semifinal: Central Zone eyes first win in 25 years against West Zone
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment