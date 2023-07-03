MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

The Alpecin rider held off German Phil Bauhaus, with Australian Caleb Ewan third as the race crossed into France after two days in the Spanish Basque Country.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 22:06 IST , BAYONNE, FRANCE

AFP
Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles across the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France.
Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles across the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles across the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: AFP

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen outpaced and outmuscled the other fast men to take the high-speed bunch finish at the end of the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday.

The Alpecin rider held off German Phil Bauhaus, with Australian Caleb Ewan third as the race crossed into France after two days in the Spanish Basque Country.

English rider Adam Yates of the UAE Team retained the overall lead as all the chief contenders finished together after a 182km run from northern Spain to Bayonne.

France’s Lafay wins Tour de France stage two as Yates retains overall lead

Sunday’s star Victor Lafay, who remained fourth overall, retained the sprint points green jersey, while 2020 and 2021 champion Tadej Pogacar kept third place and the best young rider’s white tunic.

Orange hats and green and red Basque flags were an ever present on the early climbs as American rider Neilson Powless extended his lead in the mountain classification.

As the Tour caravan crossed the border fans cheered breakaway rider Frenchman Laurent Pichon of Arkea Samsic with every push of the pedals but he was caught 30km from home.

Tuesday’s stage four is a largely flat 182km run from Dax to Nogaro with a racing circuit finish line which should culminate in another mass sprint.

