Tour de France: Awe-inspiring Philipsen takes fourth win, Vingegaard stays in yellow

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 21:23 IST , MOULINS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 11.
Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 11. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
infoIcon

Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 11. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jasper Philipsen cemented his status as this year’s sprinting star when he claimed his fourth stage win in the Tour de France on Wednesday.

The Belgian was a cut above the rest in the 11th stage, a 180km ride from Clermont Ferrand, easily beating Dutch Dylan Groenewegen and German Phil Bauhaus to take his career tally of wins in the world’s greatest race to six.

READ MORE: Cavendish named in Britain’s squad for worlds despite crash

Although he did not benefit this time from the work of his top lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel, who struggled in the finale, Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to prevail by a bike length.

He has now won six of the last seven bunch sprints on the Tour, having only been denied this year by Dane Mads Pedersen in Limoges last Saturday.

The Alpecin Deceuninck rider became the first man to win four stages in the same Tour since Briton Mark Cavendish in 2021.

Italian Daniel Oss was the last of a three-man breakaway group to be swallowed up by the peloton, 13.5km from the finish line, making way for the sprinters’ team in light rain.

Philipsen can now bid to become the first rider to win five stages in a single edition of the Tour since German Marcel Kittel in 2017.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

He leads second-placed Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by 17 seconds with Australian Jai Hindley in third place, 2:40 off the pace as there was no major change in the top positions of the general classification.

Thursday’s 12th stage is a 169km roller-coaster between Roanne and Belleville en Beaujolais.

