More Sports More Sports Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk to miss rest of season Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she would miss the rest of the season, including the World Championships, after undergoing surgery for a torn muscle she suffered foiling a break-in earlier this month."My faith and optimism have not left me. Now a lot of work awaits me during my rehabilitation. I will do everything to return to the top again," Wlodarczyk wrote on Twitter. #dajspokój Mój sezon lekkoatletyczny dobiegł końca jestem już po udanej operacji pod okiem dr Roberta Śmigielskiego Wiara i optymizm mnie nie opuszcza Teraz dużo pracy czeka mnie na rehabilitacji zrobię wszystko aby po raz kolejny wrócić na szczyt pic.twitter.com/IXa2BzR7TN— anita wlodarczyk (@AnitaWlodarczyk) June 14, 2022 Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, was injured last week after apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car.The 36-year-old, who will miss next month's World Athletics Championship, also holds the hammer world record with a throw of 82.98 metres set in 2016.