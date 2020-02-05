UFC 247, Jon Jones vs Reyes: When and where to watch in India, timing, live streaming details

UFC 247 is this year's (2020) second big pay-per-view (PPV) produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The event will take place on February 8 (Feb 9 according to IST).

American Jon 'Bones' Jones, arguably the greatest-ever in the promotion's history, will defend his UFC Light Heavyweight title against countryman Dominick Reyes in the PPV's main event.

Jones is currently on top of the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings above Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo and Stipe Miocic, while the unbeaten Reyes is #4 in the Light Heavyweight contender rankings.

The UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also be defending her title against Katlyn Chookagian in the night's co-main event.

When is the UFC 247 bout between Jon Jones and Reyes?

The UFC bout between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes will be telecast live on February 9, Sunday, in India.

Where is the bout between Jones and Dominick Reyes taking place?

The bout between Jones and Reyes will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA.

What time does the bout between Jon Jones and Reyes start?

UFC 247 will begin at 8:30 am IST (Feb 9). The bout between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes is the main event.

Which TV channel will broadcast the bout between Jones and Dominick Reyes in India?

Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the bout.

Where will the bout between Jon Jones and Reyes be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the bout between Jones and Reyes.