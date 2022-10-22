More Sports

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev; Sterling vs Dillashaw: Preview, full fight cards, live streaming info, key stats

UFC 280 is set for a title double-header as the focus remains on Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev’s battle for the vacant lightweight crown. Here is all you need to know about the event.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 09:06 IST
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev during the press conference ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev during the press conference ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a massive card to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 Islam Makhachev for the vacant world championship, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling squares off with No. 2 ranked contender TJ Dillashaw. 

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight) details
Charles Oliveira
Record: 33-8-0
Height: 178cm Weight: 70.3 kg
Reach: 188cm
Last five results: W-W-W-W-W
9 wins by KO, 21 wins by submission
Debut: 2008
Ranked No.1 in UFC lightweight
Islam Makhachev
Record: 22-1-0
Height: 178cm Weight: 70kg
Reach: 179cm
Last five results: W-W-W-W-W
4 wins by knockout; 10 wins by submission
Debut: 2011
Ranked No.4 in UFC lightweight

Charles Oliveira - Key stats

Most submissions in UFC history - 16

Most finishes in UFC history - 19

Holds wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev - Key stats

10 fight win streak

Eight first round finishes 

Holds wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight) details
Aljamain Sterling
Record: 21-3-0
Height: 170 cm Weight: 61kg
Reach: 180cm
Debut: 2010
Last 5 results: W-W-W-W-W
Defending Bantamweight champion
4 wins by KO; 10 wins by submission
TJ Dillashaw
Record: 18-4-0
Height: 168cm Weight: 61kg
Reach: 170cm
Debut: 2010
Last 5 results: W-L-W-W-W
Ranked No.2 in UFC bantamweight
8 wins by KO; 3 wins by submission

Full schedule

  • ⦿ Lightweight bout (Title): Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhchev
  • ⦿ Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
  • ⦿ Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley
  • ⦿ Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
  • ⦿ Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

