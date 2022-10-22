UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev; Sterling vs Dillashaw: Preview, full fight cards, live streaming info, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a massive card to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 Islam Makhachev for the vacant world championship, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling squares off with No. 2 ranked contender TJ Dillashaw.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight) details Charles Oliveira Record: 33-8-0 Height: 178cm Weight: 70.3 kg Reach: 188cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 9 wins by KO, 21 wins by submission Debut: 2008 Ranked No.1 in UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev Record: 22-1-0 Height: 178cm Weight: 70kg Reach: 179cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 4 wins by knockout; 10 wins by submission Debut: 2011 Ranked No.4 in UFC lightweight

Charles Oliveira - Key stats

Most submissions in UFC history - 16

Most finishes in UFC history - 19

Holds wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev - Key stats

10 fight win streak

Eight first round finishes

Holds wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw detail

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight) details Aljamain Sterling Record: 21-3-0 Height: 170 cm Weight: 61kg Reach: 180cm Debut: 2010 Last 5 results: W-W-W-W-W Defending Bantamweight champion 4 wins by KO; 10 wins by submission TJ Dillashaw Record: 18-4-0 Height: 168cm Weight: 61kg Reach: 170cm Debut: 2010 Last 5 results: W-L-W-W-W Ranked No.2 in UFC bantamweight 8 wins by KO; 3 wins by submission

Full schedule

⦿ Lightweight bout (Title): Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhchev

Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw ⦿ Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley ⦿ Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot ⦿ Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.