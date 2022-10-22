UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev; Sterling vs Dillashaw: Preview, full fight cards, live streaming info, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a massive card to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 Islam Makhachev for the vacant world championship, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling squares off with No. 2 ranked contender TJ Dillashaw.
Charles Oliveira - Key stats
Most submissions in UFC history - 16
Most finishes in UFC history - 19
Holds wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev - Key stats
10 fight win streak
Eight first round finishes
Holds wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober
Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw detail
Full schedule
- ⦿ Lightweight bout (Title): Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhchev
- ⦿ Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
- ⦿ Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley
- ⦿ Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
- ⦿ Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot
The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.