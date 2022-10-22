UFC 280 LIVE updates, results: Chookagian up against Fiorot; Oliveira vs Makhachev later - live streaming info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UFC fight night 280.

Women’s fly weight

Katlyn Chookagian will take on Manon Fiorot in the first match of the main card. Ranked number 1 in women’s flyweight, Chookagian is on a four match winning streak coming into the fight.

Round 1 underway. Chookagian pockets the first round 26-20

PRELIMINARY CARD RESULTS Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady - Knockout (punches) - Round 2, 4.47 Middleweight: Caio Borralho def. Makhmud Muradov - Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 30–27, 29–28), Round: 3, 5:00 Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir - Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 29–28, 29–28), Round: 3, 5:00 Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 30–27), Round: 3, 5:00 Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan def. A.J. Dobson - Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 30–27, 30–27), Round: 3, 5:00 Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon - Submission (armbar), Round: 3, 4:26 Women's Bantamweight: Karol Rosa def. Lina Länsberg - Decision (majority) (29–27, 29–27, 28–28), Round: 3, 4:26

PREVIEW

A pair of title matches top today’s loaded UFC 280 card.

In the main event at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Charles Oliveira (33-8) will tangle with Islam Makhachev (22-1) to fill the vacant UFC lightweight title. The co-feature sees Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defend his bantamweight crown against T.J. Dillashaw (18-4).

Brazil’s Oliveira was set to make his first defense of the lightweight title at UFC 274 in May. However, he became the first fighter in UFC history to be stripped of a belt for missing weight when he came in a half-pound overweight for his bout with Justin Gaethje. Several fighters complained about the accuracy of the scale used by Arizona’s athletic commission.

The fight went on, and Oliveira submitted Gaethje in the first round, extending his UFC-record total of submissions to 16 while logging his 11th straight win. The victory meant the title stayed vacant. (Gaethje would have become champion with a victory.)

Makhachev, meanwhile, has gone on a tear. The Dagestan native is the top protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and competes in a similar style. He has used dogged grappling to set up ruthless ground strikes en route to compiling a 10-fight win streak.

The bantamweight title bout will see Dillashaw attempt to become just the second fighter ever to hold the same UFC weight-class title thrice, after former heavyweight champion Randy Couture. The Denver resident twice held the 135-pound title. He also sat out a two-year suspension after testing positive for EPO in 2019.

Dillashaw returned in July 2021 and earned a split decision over top contender Cory Sandhagen, but he hasn’t fought since.

Sterling, from Massapequa, N.Y., is looking to assert himself as champion. After being handed the title via disqualification against Petr Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021, he barely quieted his critics in eking out a split-decision win over Yan in the rematch at UFC 273 in April 2022. Still, he takes a seven-fight win streak, dating back to 2018, into the bout and can boost his credentials with a win over the former two-time champ.

Full schedule

⦿ Lightweight bout (Title): Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhchev

Lightweight bout (Title): Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhchev ⦿ Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw ⦿ Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley ⦿ Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot ⦿ Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

When and where to watch UFC 280?

The UFC 280’s matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.