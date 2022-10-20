More Sports

Road to UFC semifinals: Fights schedule, live streaming info, time - India’s Anshul Jubli in action

Road to UFC 2022 semifinals: Here is a look at the full fight card schedule, bout timings and live streaming info of the Road to UFC semifinals to be held in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

20 October, 2022 11:51 IST
India’s MMA fighter Anshul Jubli will face South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the Road to UFC lightweight semifinal in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

India's MMA fighter Anshul Jubli will face South Korea's Kyung Pyo Kim in the Road to UFC lightweight semifinal in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

Road to UFC 2022 semifinals: Here is a look at the full fight card schedule, bout timings and live streaming info of the Road to UFC semifinals to be held in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

The Road to UFC 2022 semifinals will take place in Abu Dhabi after the marquee UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

The Road to UFC, which returned after a seven-year hiatus earlier this years, presents a “win and advance” opportunity for the top Asian fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight). The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract.

The tournament began with 32 Asian MMA fighters, with the quarterfinals taking place on June 9-10 in Singapore. The fighters in Road to UFC hail from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China.

Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli chases UFC dream

India’s Anshul Jubli qualified for the semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues. Anshul had entered the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0. He will face South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the last four.

Here is a look at the full schedule and details of the Road to UFC semifinals

ROAD TO UFC semifinal full schedule

Episode 5: Sunday, October 23 - From 4.30 p.m. IST

  • ⦿ Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima
  • ⦿ Flyweight: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi
  • ⦿ Lightweight: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih
  • ⦿ Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim
  • ⦿ Non-tournament featherweight: Balajin vs Keisuke Sasu

Episode 6: Sunday, October 23 - From 7.30 p.m. IST

  • ⦿ Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai
  • ⦿ Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose
  • ⦿ Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park
  • ⦿ Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim
  • ⦿ Non-tournament welterweight: Samandar Murodov vs Gian Siqueira

Where to watch Road to UFC semifinals in India?

The Road to UFC semifinals will be telecast on Sony Ten and streamed through SonyLIV on October 23, Sunday in India.

