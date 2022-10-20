The Road to UFC 2022 semifinals will take place in Abu Dhabi after the marquee UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

The Road to UFC, which returned after a seven-year hiatus earlier this years, presents a “win and advance” opportunity for the top Asian fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight). The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract.

The tournament began with 32 Asian MMA fighters, with the quarterfinals taking place on June 9-10 in Singapore. The fighters in Road to UFC hail from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China.

India’s Anshul Jubli qualified for the semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues. Anshul had entered the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0. He will face South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the last four.

Here is a look at the full schedule and details of the Road to UFC semifinals

ROAD TO UFC semifinal full schedule

Episode 5: Sunday, October 23 - From 4.30 p.m. IST

⦿ Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima

Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima ⦿ Flyweight: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi

Flyweight: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi ⦿ Lightweight: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih

Lightweight: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih ⦿ Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim

Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim ⦿ Non-tournament featherweight: Balajin vs Keisuke Sasu

Episode 6: Sunday, October 23 - From 7.30 p.m. IST

⦿ Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai

Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai ⦿ Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose ⦿ Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park

Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park ⦿ Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim ⦿ Non-tournament welterweight: Samandar Murodov vs Gian Siqueira

Where to watch Road to UFC semifinals in India?

The Road to UFC semifinals will be telecast on Sony Ten and streamed through SonyLIV on October 23, Sunday in India.