UFC: What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?

Dustin Poirier will collide head-on with Justin Gaethje in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 291 for the BMF title at the Delta Center in Utah on Sunday.

But this is not the first time that these stalwarts are facing each other. In 2018, under the lightweight category, both the Americans took on each other in an intense four-round battle in UFC Fight Night.

Poirier got the better of his compatriot as he knocked Gaethje out in the 33rd second of the fourth round via punches, which would later go on to become the fight of the year.

Poirier took the offensive route right from the get-go and started off positively, landing powerful jabs and connecting crucial kicks, which left Gaethje bleeding within the opening four minutes.

Gaethje found form in the second round, via leg kicks and found constant openings as Poirier’s complacency in defense proved costly. A sedate set of moves from both the fighters brought round two to a close.

The following round continued in the same fashion with Poirier landing shots at crucial junctures and Gaethje countering with whatever he could manage via leg kicks. The decline of Gaethje started when Poirier dished out a strong right-hand jab as a counter to his opponent’s grapple attempt.

Poirier’s domination culminated in the 22nd second of the fourth round, when he connected a string of jabs, that left Gaethje baffled and eventually came down to stoppage of play from the referee.