UFC: What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?

Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje in the UFC 291 main event for the BMF title at the Delta Center in Utah but this will not be the first time that the Americans are facing each other.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 10:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poirier and Gaethja face off in the main event of UFC 291 on Saturday night in Utah.
Poirier and Gaethja face off in the main event of UFC 291 on Saturday night in Utah. | Photo Credit: UFC
infoIcon

Poirier and Gaethja face off in the main event of UFC 291 on Saturday night in Utah. | Photo Credit: UFC

Dustin Poirier will collide head-on with Justin Gaethje in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 291 for the BMF title at the Delta Center in Utah on Sunday.

But this is not the first time that these stalwarts are facing each other. In 2018, under the lightweight category, both the Americans took on each other in an intense four-round battle in UFC Fight Night.

UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?

Poirier got the better of his compatriot as he knocked Gaethje out in the 33rd second of the fourth round via punches, which would later go on to become the fight of the year.

Poirier took the offensive route right from the get-go and started off positively, landing powerful jabs and connecting crucial kicks, which left Gaethje bleeding within the opening four minutes.

Gaethje found form in the second round, via leg kicks and found constant openings as Poirier’s complacency in defense proved costly. A sedate set of moves from both the fighters brought round two to a close.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

The following round continued in the same fashion with Poirier landing shots at crucial junctures and Gaethje countering with whatever he could manage via leg kicks. The decline of Gaethje started when Poirier dished out a strong right-hand jab as a counter to his opponent’s grapple attempt.

Poirier’s domination culminated in the 22nd second of the fourth round, when he connected a string of jabs, that left Gaethje baffled and eventually came down to stoppage of play from the referee.

