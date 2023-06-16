Magazine

UFC: Fights dates, location, main events announced for August-September; Road to UFC semifinal on Aug 27

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White announced dates, Locations and main event bouts for upcoming fights In August And September via UFC’s social channels on Friday.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 09:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: UFC President Dana White.
FILE PHOTO: UFC President Dana White. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: UFC President Dana White. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

UFC is returning to Nashville for the first time since 2019 and the stage is set for the bantamweight title fight between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Next on the list is an August 26 fight night in Singapore which will feature former featherweight champion and future UFC Hall of Fame member Max Holloway taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The last time the Octagon touched down in Singapore was for the epic UFC 275, which featured 2022’s Fight of the Year between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. 

White also announced the Road to UFC semifinals dates which will take place on Sunday, August 27. 

And the last on the list is UFC’s return to Paris after 2022 for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, where former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will look to rebound from his loss to Jon Jones and give the Parisian crowd something to cheer about as he faces the surging grappling ace Serghei Spivac.

Related Topics

UFC /

Dana White

