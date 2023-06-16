Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NBA Finals

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 07:32 IST , MIAMI - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Conor McGregor is on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Centre, Mimai, on June 9, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Conor McGregor is on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Centre, Mimai, on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Conor McGregor is on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Centre, Mimai, on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating.

ALSO READ
NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million

McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” said the attorney, Barbara Llanes.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor’s representatives, Mitchell detailed her client’s allegations and said the client would discuss “reasonable settlement offers” before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” read a statement from the Heat. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.

The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.

ALSO READ
Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title

McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

Related Topics

NBA /

Miami Heat /

Conor McGregor

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NBA Finals
    AP
  2. Spain morale is sky high after Italy win: coach
    AP
  3. Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  5. Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NBA Finals
    AP
  2. Sweden moves closer to launching a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. Had to fund my trip to the US to qualify for Asian Championships: Sanjivani
    PTI
  5. “Indian refereeing is in good hands,” says squash veteran Mekhala Subedar
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NBA Finals
    AP
  2. Spain morale is sky high after Italy win: coach
    AP
  3. Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  5. Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment