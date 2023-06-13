Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 08:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Jamal Murray #27 and Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets react during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Jamal Murray #27 and Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets react during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW STOCKMAN
infoIcon

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Jamal Murray #27 and Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets react during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW STOCKMAN

Led by 28 points from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring its first NBA title to Mile High City.

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

ALSO READ
Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award

Once again the Nuggets were led by Jokic, the Serbian big man hitting for a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The eighth-seeded Heat had defied the odds throughout the postseason, taking out the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, but the challenge facing them on Monday was a near impossible one.

Of the 36 teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in an NBA Finals only one, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, came back to claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Making the task even more daunting, Ball Arena has been a virtual fortress for the Nuggets, who were 9-1 at home during the postseason.

That one loss however coming to Miami in Game Two. 

Related Topics

NBA /

Denver Nuggets /

Miami Heat /

Nikola Jokic /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Reuters
  2. Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Reuters
  4. Heat 89-94 Nuggets Highlights, Game 5: MVP Jokic lifts Denver to first title in franchise history
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Full list of Bill Russell MVP Award winners
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Reuters
  2. Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment