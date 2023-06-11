Magazine

Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289

Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 13:14 IST , VANCOUVER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Amanda Nunes celebrates her win over Irene Aldana during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on June 10, 2023.
Amanda Nunes celebrates her win over Irene Aldana during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Amanda Nunes celebrates her win over Irene Aldana during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.

Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.

UFC 289 HIGHLIGHTS: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Charles (Do Bronxs) Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.

Also, Aiemann Zahabi won by knockout against Aoriqileng, and Mike Malott beat Adam Fugitt by submission. Diana Belbita won in the preliminary fight stage while Nelson and Zahabi won in the preliminaries. Marc-Andre Barriault won his middleweight bout on the main card before Malott’s win in the welterweight class.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
