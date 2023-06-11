Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289

Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.
Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.
UFC 289 HIGHLIGHTS: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
Charles (Do Bronxs) Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.
Also, Aiemann Zahabi won by knockout against Aoriqileng, and Mike Malott beat Adam Fugitt by submission. Diana Belbita won in the preliminary fight stage while Nelson and Zahabi won in the preliminaries. Marc-Andre Barriault won his middleweight bout on the main card before Malott’s win in the welterweight class.
