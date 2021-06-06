More Sports More Sports UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik gets first-round TKO win over Sakai With this dominant victory over Augusto Sakai, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA record) now has six wins in the UFC, all by knockout or technical knockout (TKO). Reuters 06 June, 2021 18:07 IST Jairzinho Rozenstruik (L) landed 16 total strikes in the first round at UFC Vegas 28 to just three for his opponent Augusto Sakai on Saturday. - UFC Media Reuters 06 June, 2021 18:07 IST Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopped Augusto Sakai with one second remaining in the first round of their main event heavyweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rozenstruik recorded the TKO win by punches at the 4:59 mark."As soon as I heard the (10-second) clock -- tock, tock, tock -- I faked him with the right, hit him with the left and hit him with the right again," Rozenstruik said in his post-fight interview.Rozenstruik, who hails from Suriname, had recorded a similar TKO victory over Alistair Overeem in a December 2019 bout at the 4:56 mark of the fifth round, just before the buzzer. Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) now has six wins in UFC, all by knockout or TKO. Rozenstruik landed 16 total strikes in the round to just three for the Brazilian Sakai (15-3-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC). All were significant and six were to Sakai's head.In the undercard, heavyweight Marcin Tybura of Poland defeated Walt Harris, also by TKO in the first round (punches). Tybura landed 59 total strikes, ending the fight at 4:06.RELATED | ONE heavyweight champ Arjan Bhullar lauds Ritu Phogat, hints at Daniel Cormier reunion In other action, Roman Dolidze of Georgia defeated Laureano Staropoli of Argentina by unanimous decision in their middleweight fight, 30-27 across the board. Santiago Ponzinibbio, also of Argentina, won by unanimous decision over Miguel Baeza in their welterweight bout, 29-28 across. Brazil's Gregory Rodrigues defeated Dusko Todorovic of Serbia by unanimous decision in their middleweight fight. The cards went 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in Rodrigues' favor. Montana De La Rosa won by TKO over Brazilian Ariane Lipski at 4:27 of the second round in their flyweight bout. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.