Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Defensive masterclass sees Odisha Juggernauts down Rajasthan Warriors; Telugu Yoddhas beats Mumbai Khiladis

Defending champion Odisha Juggernauts notched up a 32-21 victory over Rajasthan Warriors, in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The victory was built on the back of a stellar defensive performance by Odisha that saw it scoring 10 dream run points.

Odisha defenders seized the initiative in Turn 1 with perhaps the greatest defensive performance in UKK history. The first batch of Vishal, Gowtham MK and Dilip Khandavi stayed on the mat for a whopping six minutes and 22 seconds, scoring seven dream run points. Dilip, in particular, ran rings around the Warriors attackers. With all three players of Odisha’s second batch remaining unconquered, it took a 7-6 lead into Turn 2. It was the first time in UKK that a defending team had taken the lead in a turn.

Rajasthan set about limiting the damage in Turn 2, with its first batch of Vijay Hajare, Sushant Hajare and Vrushab Wagh notching up three dream run points. With only one member of the second batch getting out, Odisha’s lead, going into the second innings, was limited to six points.

Players in action during the match between Mumbai Khiladis and Telugu Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajasthan made a strong start to Turn 3, sending back Juggernauts’s first batch early. However, it was frustrated by the second batch of Dipesh More, Nikhil B and Omkar Sonawane, with the latter staying on the mat for three dream run points. That left the Warriors with a slender 21-18 lead going into the final turn. The Juggernauts attackers had no problems overturning that in Turn 4.

In an earlier game, Telugu Yoddhas stamped its dominance over an off-colour Mumbai Khiladis, notching up a 40-22 victory. This was the biggest margin of victory this season as Telugu Yoddhas leapfrogged Gujarat Giants into second place.