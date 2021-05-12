More Sports More Sports Chandrasekar, former Indian table tennis national champion passes away Three-time National table tennis champion and International V. Chandrasekar passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 May, 2021 11:11 IST India international table tennis champion V. Chandrasekar. (File Photo) - V. GANESAN Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 May, 2021 11:11 IST Three-time National table tennis champion and International V. Chandrasekar passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was the President of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association.The 63-year-old, who was the Director and head coach of the SDAT-Medimix TT Academy in Mogappair, Chennai, was admitted to a city hospital last week. After testing positive for coronavirus, Chandrasekhar developed lung infection. Chandra, as he was popularly called, groomed many top-level players such as S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, M.S. Mythili and G. Sathiyan to name a few.He is survived by his wife and 20-year-old son. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.