Chandrasekar, former Indian table tennis national champion passes away

Three-time National table tennis champion and International V. Chandrasekar passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications.

He was the President of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association.



The 63-year-old, who was the Director and head coach of the SDAT-Medimix TT Academy in Mogappair, Chennai, was admitted to a city hospital last week.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Chandrasekhar developed lung infection. Chandra, as he was popularly called, groomed many top-level players such as S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, M.S. Mythili and G. Sathiyan to name a few.

He is survived by his wife and 20-year-old son.