MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Putin accuses IOC of using Olympics for politics and racism after Russia is banned from the Games

Last week the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee for recognising regional bodies from four territories that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 16:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Olympic Games was being used as an instrument of political pressure against people who have nothing to do with politics
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Olympic Games was being used as an instrument of political pressure against people who have nothing to do with politics | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Olympic Games was being used as an instrument of political pressure against people who have nothing to do with politics | Photo Credit: AP

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday lashed out at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for effectively suspending Russia from the Olympic movement, accusing it of using the Games as a tool of politics and racism.

Last week the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee for recognising regional bodies from four territories that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

“Thanks to some of the leaders of the modern International Olympic Committee, we learned that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right of the best athletes, but a kind of privilege, and can be earned not by sporting results, but by political gestures that have nothing to do with sport at all,” Putin told the “Russia - Sporting Power” conference in the Urals city of Perm.

“And that the Games themselves can be used as an instrument of political pressure against people who have nothing to do with politics. And as gross, and in fact racist, ethnic discrimination.”

Russia has been at odds with the Olympic movement ever since its own Sochi Winter Games in 2014, where its athletes were found to have benefited for years from a large-scale state-sponsored doping programme - something Moscow denied.

RELATED: IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

As a result, since 2018, Russians considered to be doping-free have been allowed to compete at the Olympics only under neutral flags. The IOC did not say last week whether they would be admitted to Paris 2024.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, which it calls a “special military operation”, has triggered more sporting sanctions, including exclusion from international football.

On Thursday, Putin commended new multinational events among non-Western states to Russia’s sportsmen and sportswomen, including games being organised by the BRICS group of emerging countries in the city of Kazan next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced plans for a new football league involving 10 teams from occupied regions of Ukraine, promising to invest 3.2 billion roubles ($33 million) in sports infrastructure there.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of the Russian Olympic Committee, said in Perm that the key thing now was to prepare athletes for the 2028 Games.

“I’m confident that, by then, our athletes will be able to take part as a fully fledged team,” he told the military news outlet Zvezda.

Related Topics

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Vladimir Putin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Putin accuses IOC of using Olympics for politics and racism after Russia is banned from the Games
    Reuters
  2. Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years during India vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreevats Goswami announces retirement from first-class cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Shardul removes Hridoy; IND vs BAN updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Denmark Open, beats Indonesia’s Gregoria in round of 16
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Putin accuses IOC of using Olympics for politics and racism after Russia is banned from the Games
    Reuters
  2. Pan American Games 2023: Top nine Olympic medallists to watch out for
    AP
  3. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Putin accuses IOC of using Olympics for politics and racism after Russia is banned from the Games
    Reuters
  2. Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years during India vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreevats Goswami announces retirement from first-class cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Shardul removes Hridoy; IND vs BAN updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Denmark Open, beats Indonesia’s Gregoria in round of 16
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment