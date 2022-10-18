More Sports

WADA finds bodybuilding, fitness governing body non-compliant

WADA said IFBB’s “non-conformities” in implementing a testing regime and insufficient resources towards development of an anti-doping program prompted the move.

18 October, 2022
FILE PHOTO - WADA has declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness non-compliant with doping standards.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it had declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) non-compliant with doping standards.

The statement from the global anti-doping body said that IFBB did not dispute its claims.

All of IFBB's testing activities would be subject to third-party supervision as a result, while its representatives will be excluded from taking part in or attending any multi-sport events - including the Olympics - until reinstatement, WADA said.

