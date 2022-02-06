Weekly Digest (Jan 31-Feb 6): India U-19 wins World Cup, China lifts Women's Asian Cup

From the Indian U-19 team winning its fifth World Cup title to China lifting a record-extending Asian Cup, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

India beat England by four wickets at North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday to win the U-19 World Cup. This was the fifth U-19 World Cup title for the Indian team. (REPORT)

Indian cricketers wore black armbands during the first ODI against the West Indies to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. (REPORT)

Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had declined a short-term extension to his contract. (REPORT)

England head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down following the team's meek surrender in the Ashes series against Australia. (REPORT)

Joe Root was confirmed as Test captain ahead of England's tour of West Indies next month after batting coach Graham Thorpe stepped down from his position, becoming the latest casualty of England's woeful Ashes series, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday. (REPORT)

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, five months after suffering a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery. (REPORT)

The group league stage of the Ranji Trophy will be played between February 16 and March 5. (REPORT)

Australia retained the Women's Ashes after beating England in the first One-Day International of the multi-format series on Thursday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Manchester United made an embarrassing early exit from the FA Cup after losing to second-tier side Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford. (REPORT)

China came back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat South Korea in the Women's Asian Cup final to lift the title for a record-extending ninth time. (REPORT)

Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai... (REPORT)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the Blues' FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.(REPORT)

The Indian senior men's national football team will play two international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26, respectively. (REPORT)

Athletic Bilbao ends a three-match losing streak against Real Madrid to make it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the third consecutive season. (REPORT)

Astudy by governing body UEFA showed the COVID-19 pandemic cost European clubs EUR seven billion (USD 7.91 billion) across two seasons even as player wages at top sides rose by 2 percent to EUR 11.9 billion (USD 13.45 billion) during the period. (REPORT)

India women's national team midfielder Yumnam Kamala Devi announced her retirement from football. (REPORT)

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his move to Barcelona on a free transfer after terminating his contract with English Premier League club Arsenal. (REPORT)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigations, police said on Wednesday after the 20-year-old player was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. (REPORT)

The I-League 2021-22 season will resume March 3 in Kolkata after a brief pause, due to Covid outbreak within team camps. (REPORT)

Frank Lampard will get another shot as a Premier League manager after being hired by Everton. (REPORT)

Brentford has signed Denmark international Christian Eriksen as a free agent for the rest of this season, the Premier League club said. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Some top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics medalists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, will be part of a special training camp in Teteven, Bulgaria, from February 5 to 23.

The 14-member squad will include four freestyle and four Greco-Roman wrestlers apart from four sparring partners and two coaches. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Srejeesh on Monday won the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year for his 2021 performances, becoming only the second Indian to receive the accolade. (REPORT)

Sushila Chanu scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team made a grand debut at the FIH Pro League, hammering China 7-1 in the first game of the two-leg tie. In the second leg, India won 2-1. (REPORT)

Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Second-seeded Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat top-seeded Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith to lift the men's doubles title at the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Sunday. (REPORT)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will proceed with a meeting with former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai during the Beijing Winter Olympics but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance, it said on Sunday. (REPORT)

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month will “possibly” be his last.(REPORT)

Nick Kyrgios has been left out of Australia's Davis Cup team to face Hungary next month despite his recent doubles victory at the Australian Open, although partner Thanasi Kokkinakis has been selected by captain Lleyton Hewitt. (REPORT)

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge against Denmark in the Davis Cup tennis World Group play-off tie to be played on the grass courts of the Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5. (REPORT)

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem said on Thursday he hopes to return to action at Indian Wells in March, after being sidelined since June last year due to a wrist injury. (REPORT)

World number six Matteo Berrettini has been left out of Italy’s Davis Cup team for next month’s qualifying tie against Slovakia due to a “shared decision” with captain Filippo Volandri, the Italian Tennis Federation announced on Thursday. (REPORT)

Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan were on Thursday included in the core group of athletes under the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) till the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year. (REPORT)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both said they will play in the next edition of the Laver Cup. (REPORT)

Serbia's state prosecutors on Wednesday rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open. (REPORT)

Roger Federer believes he will know by "April-May" whether or not he will be able to return to tennis. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

With COVID-19 cases starting to decline across the country, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided to hold the selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters in March and April this year. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed a bronze medal after losing to Romania's Elena Zaharia in the under-19 girls' semifinals at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Tunis 2022 championships in the Tunisian capital. (REPORT)

Manika Batra has jumped six places to enter the top 50 of the women's singles world rankings for the first time. In the men's singles rankings, G Sathiyan has moved up places to reach 33rd position while Sharath Kamal has slipped two places to be 34th. (REPORT)

CHESS

P. Harikrishna was off to a sedate start following a draw with Alexie Shirov but Vidit Gujrathi lost his way against Levon Aronian in the opening round of the €150,000 FIDE Grand Prix in Berlin on Friday. (REPORT)

Fresh from his debut in the elite Tata Steel tournament, R. Praggnanandhaa will return to face the world’s elite, including World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, in the $150,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament from February 19. (REPORT)