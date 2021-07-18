Weekly Digest (July 12-18): From T20 World Cup draws to Hamilton's win at British Grand Prix

The International Cricket Council announced the T20 World Cup draws on Friday. England will play Australia and defending champion West Indies in the group stage.

Group 1 also includes South Africa, plus two qualifying teams - possibly Ireland and Scotland - while India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers are in Group 2.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton fought back from a 10-second penalty for a crash with title rival Max Verstappen to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for a win in the British Grand Prix.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (July 12 to 18) that passed:

CRICKET

Shikhar Dhawan hit fifty on his ODI captaincy debut. - AP

Shikhar Dhawan scored 86 on his captaincy debut, while Ishan Kishan registered the second-fastest ODI fifty by a debutant, as India chased 262 with 80 balls to spare. (REPORT)

Best remembered for his exploits in the 1983 World Cup, Yashpal Sharma succumbed to a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 66. (REPORT)

Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayananda Garani tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the five-match Test series against England. (REPORT)

Oman is set to host ‘minimum six matches’ in the T20 World Cup. With four teams - Oman, Bangladesh, Muscat and Papua New Guinea - set to be based in Muscat for the qualifying round matches, there are discussions on whether Oman Cricket could be awarded a few more fixtures. (REPORT)

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup, to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman between October 17 and November 14. (REPORT)

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan surpassed his team-mate and former pacer Mashrafe Mortaza to become the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. (REPORT)

Sri Lanka cannot be in a transition phase forever, and it needs to soon reach a point where it can back and trust its players to win series and tournaments, says coach Mickey Arthur, in an interview. (INTERVIEW)

Captain Andy Balbirnie scored a stylish century as Ireland recorded its first ever One-Day International victory over South Africa with a win by 43 runs in the second match of their five-game series in Malahide on Tuesday. South Africa levelled the series by defeating Ireland in the next game.

West Indies batsman Evin Lewis blasted 79 runs off 34 balls as the Twenty20 world champion defeated Australia by 16 runs in the fifth game in St Lucia on Friday to win the series 4-1 and send out a warning to rivals ahead of this year's World Cup. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will once again be held in Goa inside a bio-secure bubble from November 19. - Sportzpics / ISL

Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus and been put into isolation. (REPORT)

The next four Champions League finals from 2022-2025 will be hosted by St Petersburg, Istanbul, London and Munich respectively, UEFA said. (REPORT)

East Bengal club management on Friday decided not to sign the final agreement with investor Shree Cement Limited, further deepening the ongoing crisis over transferring of sporting rights. (REPORT)

Germany's men's Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before full-time after it alleged its defender Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused. (REPORT)

Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC by signing a new contract with the club. In a communique, the club said he had signed a new "multi-year" contract. (REPORT) Kerala Blasters FC roped in defender Harmanjot Khabra, who was part of Bengaluru FC in the last 4 seasons, for the Indian Super League till 2023. (REPORT)

Italy's European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United Women's boss Casey Stoney has been named the first head coach of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team in San Diego, the expansion club said. (REPORT)

The Bundesliga and second-tier Bundesliga 2 will permit five substitutions per match in the 2021-22 season while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday three on Aug. 27, the German Football League (DFL) said. (REPORT)

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), the champion of the 4th edition of the Hero Indian Women’s League to represent India in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2020-21 – Pilot tournament. (REPORT)

La Liga champion Atletico Madrid has signed midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A side Udinese on a five-year contract, the club announced. (REPORT)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss the start of the upcoming Premier League season after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury. (REPORT)

UEFA asked an investigator on Tuesday to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets. (REPORT)

The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will once again be held in Goa inside a bio-secure bubble from November 19. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Swiss maestro Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES

Swiss maestro Roger Federer pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics with a knee injury he suffered during the grass-court season. (READ)

Novak Djokovic confirmed that he is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.” (READ)

World number three, Rafael Nadal will make his Washington debut in front of 100 per cent fan capacity, Citi Open confirmed on Thursday. (READ)

India's Sumit Nagal has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to players' withdrawals in the men's singles category. (READ)

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has been forced to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics with a muscle strain, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced on Sunday. (READ)

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed that India has been awarded the hosting rights of the BWF World Championships in 2026 while Suzhou, China, will stage the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023. (READ)

In its bid to restart the domestic season under strict COVID-19 protocols after more than a year, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to approve a national camp for the shuttlers in the first week of next month. (READ)

BOXING

The boxing contingent at the Olympics would not be required to undergo a quarantine period. - AP (REPRESENTATIVE)

The boxing contingent at the Olympics would not be required to undergo a quarantine period as they have landed in Tokyo from Assisi. (REPORT)

The National Youth and Junior Boxing Championships will mark the resumption of domestic tournaments after more than a year, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Saturday. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

India’s shooting contingent at the Olympics would not be required to undergo a quarantine period as they landed in Tokyo from Zagreb. [READ]

HOCKEY

The International Hockey Federation postponed this year's inaugural FIH World Hockey 5s event to 2022 due to "uncertainties" surrounding the global evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ)

ATHLETICS

IOC has backed transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's selection for the New Zealand team in the women's super-heavyweight 87+kg category. - GETTY IMAGES

An IOC member from South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and has been isolated. (READ)

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes as the population of the athlete's village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week. (READ) (MORE)

The International Olympic Committee on Saturday backed New Zealand's selection of transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics despite criticism, saying that under the current rules - which will be reviewed in future - she can compete.(READ)

A Ugandan athlete went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organisers' oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns. Media reports said he left behind a note saying he wanted to stay and work in Japan, as life in Uganda was difficult. (READ)

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defence on Sunday. (READ)

Motorsport UK head David Richards said on Thursday he had been asked to stand for president of the International Automobile Federation, Formula One's governing body, and had not ruled anything out. Frenchman Jean Todt, who has been FIA president since 2009, is standing down and an election for his replacement will be held in December. (READ)

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has compared Formula One's penalising of drivers, for what may be deemed racing incidents, to a footballer diving to gain an advantage. Penalty points became a talking point after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, with three incidents - involving Sergio Perez and a spate of others - seeing yellow warning flags being waved. (READ)

Three members of the McLaren Formula One team have tested positive for COVID-19, including chief executive officer Zak Brown ahead of the British GP in Silverstone. (READ)

Formula One champion Mercedes is aiming to decide Lewis Hamilton's 2022 teammate before the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa at the end of August. (READ)

Formula One offered fans a glimpse of the future on Thursday with a presentation of what cars will look like next season when the sport undergoes a rules revamp to make racing closer and more exciting. (READ)