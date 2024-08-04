MagazineBuy Print

Chennai Formula Racing Circuit: Where to buy tickets for India’s first-ever street night race?

Ticket sales for the Indian Racing Festival’s second round, which features the race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, are now live.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 21:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and other members addressing a press meet about the Chennai Formula Racing in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and other members addressing a press meet about the Chennai Formula Racing in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M SRINATH/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and other members addressing a press meet about the Chennai Formula Racing in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M SRINATH/The Hindu

Chennai is set to play host to India’s first night race as a part of the Indian Racing Festival. The race will take place between August 30 and September 1.

Ticket sales for the Indian Racing Festival’s second round, which features the race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, are now live.

READ MORE | Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Tamil Nadu was presented with the inaugural ticket for the historic event.

Presented by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, the Chennai circuit night race is part of the Indian Racing Festival and aims to establish Chennai in a big way on the global motorsports map.

Where to buy tickets for Chennai Formula Racing Circuit?

The tickets for the Indian Racing Festival’s Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, India’s first-ever night race on a street circuit, can be bought on Paytm Insider.

What is the price of the tickets for Chennai Formula Racing Circuit?

The first 2000 tickets for the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit are available with a special Early Bird discount, with prices as low as under INR 1000. Other tickets starting from INR 1699 (one-day pass) are also available.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast Chennai Formula Racing Circuit?

The LIVE telecast of the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit will be shown on the Star Sports Select 2 channel.

Where to watch the LIVE stream Chennai Formula Racing Circuit?

The LIVE stream of the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit will be shown on FanCode.

