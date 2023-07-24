MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Aquatics Championships 2023: Italy’s Ceccon wins men’s 50m butterfly

Defending champion Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for Fukuoka after disappointing displays at the US national championships.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 18:22 IST , FUKUOKA, JAPAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Thomas Ceccon reacts after winning the men’s 50m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Monday.
Italy’s Thomas Ceccon reacts after winning the men’s 50m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Thomas Ceccon reacts after winning the men’s 50m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

The absence of defending champion Caeleb Dressel from the men’s 50m butterfly event opened the door for Thomas Ceccon who touched the wall in 22.68 seconds to win Italy’s first gold of the meet to loud cheers on the second day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships at a packed Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall.

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Dressel, who also claimed gold in the 2019 Gwangju worlds, failed to qualify for Fukuoka after disappointing displays at the US national championships.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro of Portugal was 0.12 seconds behind Ceccon to capture the silver medal while it was a disappointing outing for Frenchman Maxime Grousset, who was 0.14 seconds off the pace and had to settle for bronze.

Grousset watched compatriot Leon Marchand open France’s account on Sunday by shattering American great Michael Phelps’ 15-year 400m individual medley record en route to gold and had set the pace in the semi-finals with a new national mark.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Aquatics /

Caeleb Dressel /

Michael Phelps /

Leon Marchand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Italy’s Ceccon wins men’s 50m butterfly
    Reuters
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5: India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin picks two, West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase vs India at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Italy’s Ceccon wins men’s 50m butterfly
    Reuters
  2. Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France
    AP
  3. ‘Main aim was to win gold’: National backstroke record-holder Suvana Baskar
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Short edges Olympic champion Hafnaoui to claim 400m freestyle world title
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Italy’s Ceccon wins men’s 50m butterfly
    Reuters
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5: India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin picks two, West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase vs India at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment