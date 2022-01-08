World Esports Cup: Arrow, Chemin, Total Gaming, Orangutan secure final berth

The Indian leg of the World Esports Cup (WEC ’21) came to an end on Friday.

Arrow Esports, Chemin Esports, Total Gaming and Orangutan Elite secured the Global Finals berth and will clash against the best teams from Pakistan and Nepal. Team SoloMid (TSM FTX), Blackflag Army, Aura Gaming, Stone Crushers, Desi gamers, TG Tycoon, Helping Gamers, and UG Empire were eliminated.

“With Indian and Pakistan clashes along with the teams from Nepal on the card, we promise an edge-of-the-seat thriller as you watch the global finals,” Vishwalok Nath, Director, World Esports Cup, said.

The teams representing Pakistan and Nepal who will be clashing with the India’s players are: Team Hotshot, The Guardians, Five mutants and Legend Style ES from Pakistan; and 2b Gamer, Tonde Gamer, Dada Gang and KM Brotherhood from Nepal.

The grand finale of WEC ’21 will start on January 10-14, 2022.