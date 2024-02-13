Wrestling world body lifts suspension on WFI with immediate effect

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect, asking it to adhere to certain conditions related to athletes’ welfare.

Now the Indian wrestlers, who had to compete under the UWW flag during the suspension period, will be able to compete under the National flag in UWW events.

UWW had provisionally suspended the WFI on August 23 last after the National federation failed to hold its elections in time owing to the wrestlers’ protest against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced several allegations including sexual harassment.

The UWW Disciplinary Chamber had found sufficient grounds to impose the provisional suspension as the situation in the federation prevailed for at least six months.

The UWW Bureau, which met on February 9, decided to lift the suspension under the following conditions:

“The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes. These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024,” said the UWW in a statement.

The UWW asked the WFI not to discriminate against the protesting wrestlers, particularly the leading trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

“The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former president.

“UWW remains in touch with the wrestlers and will follow up with them in the coming days.”

After the successful conduct of the WFI elections on December 21, the Union Sports Ministry had ‘suspended’ the National body and had asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc body to run the federation.

According to sources, a case has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the suspension imposed by the Government.