FIFA World Cup daily podcast: Ronaldo lets the goals do the talking; Richarlison’s highlight reel strike

Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 5 (November 24), Portugal beat a resilient Ghana 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo registering a number of records with his contentious spot kick. South Korea and Uruguay played out a goalless draw while Switzerland edged past Cameroon with a 1-0 win. Brazil cruised past Serbia thanks to a brace from Richarlison which included an acrobatic strike that will head straight into the tournament’s highlight reel.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Saini and Nihit Sachdeva look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 6.