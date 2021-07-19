Podcast: Harsha Bhogle on why women's IPL is long overdue and his journey in broadcasting

In this episode of Sportstar Talktime, we hear from one of the most reliable voices on air - veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle about the evolution of cricket coverage, his own experiences meandering through it all and his learnings as we move further into the digital age.

Along the way, Harsha dives into women's cricket, influencer culture in popular sport and why India runs the risk of being left behind in world cricket in conversation with veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally, and Sportstar's Lavanya Lakshminarayanan.

(This episode was recorded before the Indian Premier League season earlier this year and first published on April 9, 2021)