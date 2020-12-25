Podcast

Podcast: India vs Australia Boxing Day Test - Of second chances, getting over Adelaide and the burden of tough decisions

Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
25 December, 2020 18:00 IST

Are we being harsh about our criticism of the Adelaide collapse? Our correspondents discuss this week on MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
25 December, 2020 18:00 IST

Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the horror show that was the Adelaide Test and the tough decision that need to be made due to India's show there. 

Please note: This podcast was recorded before the Indian team for the Boxing Day Test was announced

LISTEN:

 

Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978
Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb