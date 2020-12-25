Podcasts Podcast Podcast: India vs Australia Boxing Day Test - Of second chances, getting over Adelaide and the burden of tough decisions Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 25 December, 2020 18:00 IST Are we being harsh about our criticism of the Adelaide collapse? Our correspondents discuss this week on MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 25 December, 2020 18:00 IST Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the horror show that was the Adelaide Test and the tough decision that need to be made due to India's show there. Please note: This podcast was recorded before the Indian team for the Boxing Day Test was announcedLISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.