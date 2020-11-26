Podcasts Podcast ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview ISL 2020: In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kokata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the ISL. Ayon Sengupta Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 26 November, 2020 16:33 IST File images of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal supporters. - GETTY IMAGES/PTI Ayon Sengupta Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 26 November, 2020 16:33 IST In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).Sportstar editor Ayon Sengupta and special correspondent Amitabah Das Sharma, who have covered numerous Kolkata derby encounters, join Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad ahead of the clubs' first meeting in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday. RELATED CONTENT:Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click hereSend in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Super League. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.