ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview

In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sportstar editor Ayon Sengupta and special correspondent Amitabah Das Sharma, who have covered numerous Kolkata derby encounters, join Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad ahead of the clubs' first meeting in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

