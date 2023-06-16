Magazine

Podcast: National Records must fall - A look at the exciting talents in Indian athletics in the Interstate Meet and Asian Games mix

Join Sportstar’s Ipsit Mohapatra and Jonathan Selvaraj as they discuss India’s pool of talent in athletics with an eye on the ongoing Interstate Athletics meet in Bhubaneswar and, perhaps more importantly, the upcoming Asian Games in China. 

Published : Jun 16, 2023 10:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra

In this brand new show from Sportstar, join members from the Sportstar team every week as they discuss undiscovered, little known stories from the world of sports. In focus this week: Indian Athletics with an eye the Asian Games later this year.

Related Topics

National Inter-State Athletics Championship

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
