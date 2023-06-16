Podcast: National Records must fall - A look at the exciting talents in Indian athletics in the Interstate Meet and Asian Games mix

In this brand new show from Sportstar, join members from the Sportstar team every week as they discuss undiscovered, little known stories from the world of sports. In focus this week: Indian Athletics with an eye the Asian Games later this year.
