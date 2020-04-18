Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1975 The first-ever men's cricket World Cup was held in England in the summer of 1975. How much do you know about it? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 12:27 IST In full flow: West Indies captain Clive Lloyd in action during the World Cup final. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 12:27 IST 1.Australia's Gary Gilmour was the top wicket-taker with 11 in the tournament. How many five-wicket hauls did he take? 2 Gilmour only played the semis and final, taking 6/14 and 5/48, respectively. 1 Gilmour only played the semis and final, taking 6/14 and 5/48, respectively. 0 Gilmour only played the semis and final, taking 6/14 and 5/48, respectively. 2.New Zealand's Glenn Turner scored three centuries in his 10-year ODI career. How many did he score at the 1975 World Cup? 0 2 1 3.Which of these pair of brothers did not play the 1975 World Cup? Greg and Ian Chappell Richard and Dayle Hadlee Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath 4.Only two batsmen were involved in two separate century partnerships at the tournament. Who wasn't one of them? Dennis Amiss Doug Walters Alvin Kallicharran 5.Who became the first centurion in World Cup history? Dennis Amiss Glenn Turner Alan Turner 6.Which two West Indies bowlers took 10 wickets each at the tournament? Keith Boyce and Andy Roberts Bernard Julien and Keith Boyce Andy Roberts and Bernard Julien 7.Three teams were bowled out for less than 100 at the tournament. Which was the first? East Africa England Sri Lanka 8.Six centuries were hit at the 1975 World Cup, but only one at a strike rate of over 100. Who was that by? Clive Lloyd Keith Fletcher Glenn Turner