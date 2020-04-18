Quiz

Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1975

The first-ever men's cricket World Cup was held in England in the summer of 1975. How much do you know about it? Find out with our quiz.

18 April, 2020 12:27 IST

In full flow: West Indies captain Clive Lloyd in action during the World Cup final. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1.Australia's Gary Gilmour was the top wicket-taker with 11 in the tournament. How many five-wicket hauls did he take?
2.New Zealand's Glenn Turner scored three centuries in his 10-year ODI career. How many did he score at the 1975 World Cup?
3.Which of these pair of brothers did not play the 1975 World Cup?
4.Only two batsmen were involved in two separate century partnerships at the tournament. Who wasn't one of them?
5.Who became the first centurion in World Cup history?
6.Which two West Indies bowlers took 10 wickets each at the tournament?
7.Three teams were bowled out for less than 100 at the tournament. Which was the first?
8.Six centuries were hit at the 1975 World Cup, but only one at a strike rate of over 100. Who was that by?