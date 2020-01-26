H&N Cup: Divyansh Singh Panwar shoots a gold in Munich

Divyansh Singh Panwar bounced back after a below par score to shoot the gold in men’s air rifle with 252.8, as he beat qualification topper Ding Jiawei of China by 1.4 point in the second match of the H&N Cup international shooting competition in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.



Shooting with his regular pellets, Divyansh was able to get back to the high scores as he placed third in qualification with 632.3, fractionally behind the Chinese topper.



Coach Deepak Dubey clarified that Divyansh had used a new set of pellets selected in Europe, and the score had dipped to 628.4 as he needed to get used to the same with more training. Once he returned to the regular pellets for the second competition, Divyansh was back to his striking best, which had seen him win two gold medals earlier in Austria.



The Asian Games silver medallist, Deepak Kumar, however, was not able to step it up and placed 28th with a score of 628.5.



In women’s air rifle, Shriyanka Sadangi shot 627.7 and placed 33rd, as the cut off to make the final was an intimidatingly high 631.3. Apurvi Chandela who had won the earlier competition, opted to skip the second, in consultation with coach Rakesh Manpat. Apurvi had also won two gold medals earlier in Austria.



In women’s air pistol, Shweta Singh shot 578 and missed the final by one point. In men’s air pistol, Shahzar Rizvi shot 574 for the 48th spot, as the cut off for the final fell at 581.



Both Divyansh and Deepak had nominated their European performances as their scores for the selection process for the national team, and opted to skip the ongoing national selection trials in Thiruvananthapuram, in consultation with the national federation apart from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).



The results:



Air rifle men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 252.8 (632.3); 2. Ding Jiawei (Chn) 251.4 (633.1); 3. Peter Sidi 230.1 (631.5); 28. Deepak Kumar 628.5.