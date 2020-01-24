National shotgun trials: Junsher Virk leads after three rounds

Junsher Virk led with 72 out of 75 after three rounds on the opening day of the third National shotgun selection trials in men’s trap at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

Arjun Singh recovered nicely after shooting 21 in the first round, with two perfect rounds of 25, and found himself one point behind the leader, along with Shamsher Singh Chauhan and Manavaditya Singh Rathore.

With Olympian Kynan Chenai and Vivaan Kapoor who had put up top scores in the second trial, opting out, five shooters Amit Kumar Gupta, Mohd. Saif Sheikh, Namanveer Brar, Ahvar Rizvi and Akash Sodhi followed the leading bunch with 70.

Jungsher also led among the juniors, two point ahead of Akash Sodhi.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari shot identical rounds of 23 to lead with 69, two points ahead of Neeru. World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar and Pragati Dubey followed with 66.

Shagun Chowdhary who had topped the final in the tie-break in the previous trial ahead of qualification topper Rajeshwari, could muster only 62, albeit with increasingly better rounds of 19, 20 and 23.

Neeru led among the junior women, with 67, two points ahead of Kirti Gupta. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top six in the four events on Saturday.