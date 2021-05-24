European Championship: Elavenil Valarivan puts up big score

The reigning World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan gave a glimpse of her readiness to shoot the big scores in women’s air rifle, as she put up a score of 630.4 in the MQS section of the European championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.



With the Indian Olympic team based in Zagreb in preparation for the Olympics, the team chose to utilise the European championship to have a taste of competition, even though the Indian shooters will not be eligible to contest the finals and shoot for medals.



The 21-year-old Elavenil, who had won the gold in the World Cup Final in China, and the World Cup in Brazil in 2019, had a series of 106.0, 105.2, 103.8, 104.6, 105.8, 105.0.

READ| European Championship: India’s Olympic-bound shooters to shoot in MQS on Monday



Elavenil’s score was 0.4 point short of the topper in the regular event, Ziva Dvorsak of Slovenia.



Former world No.1 and world record holder, Apurvi Chandela, who had also won two World Cup gold medals in 2019, before the world was gripped by the pandemic, returned a score of 627.8 as her series ranged from 103.4 to 105.6.

READ| 148 athletes, mostly Olympic-bound, across sports get COVID vaccine first dose



World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil shot 624.7 as her scores dipped in the third and sixth series.



In men’s air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar (628.1), Deepak Kumar (627.4) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (625.0) had a modest performance. Sheng Lihao of China topped among the MQS shooters with 630.5.



In the regular event, Vladimir Maslennikov of Russia was the topper with 631.8.