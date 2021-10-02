ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian women's skeet team wins gold, men take bronze

India added two more medals to its tally at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima on Friday with a gold medal in the women's and a bronze in the men's skeet team events respectively.

In the women's skeet team event final, the Indian trio of Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon won 6-0 against Italy's Damiana Paolacci, Sara Bongini and Giada Longhi.

Ganemat Sekhon had earlier grabbed a silver in the individual event on Thursday.

In the men's skeet team event bronze medal match, the Indian team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju, Abhay Singh Sekhon beat Turkey's Ali Can Arabaci, Ahmet Baran and Muhammet Seyhun Kaya 6-0.

