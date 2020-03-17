Prithviraj tops men's trap Olympic selection trials

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 120 out of 125 in men’s trap in topping the Olympic selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

As there are no finals for these trials, the qualification scores are final. Olympian Kynan Chenai was two points behind Tondaiman, while the young Manavaditya Singh Rathore shot 117.

These scores go into the overage moving average of the shooters, in deciding their status in their respective events.

With the world of sport halted due to coronovirus outbreak, it may be hard to focus on the trials. More so for the trap shooters, who do not have an Olympic quota to form the basis for a fight. Only the skeet shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan had managed to win the Olympic quota with gold and silver medals in the Asian Championship.

Angad himself was in fine form as he shot 121, five points more than the next best score by Gurjoat Singh. Mairaj Khan could muster only 115, as he struggled with a string of low scores.

In women’s skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117, two points ahead of Areeba Khan. In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh topped with 112.

The shotgun shooters will have two sets of trials, to compensate for the two World Cups that they missed in Nicosia and Delhi. It is understood that some shooters will have the option of skipping the second trial.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, in which India has not won an Olympic quota, Arpit Goel topped with 586, one point ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu. Olympian Gurpreet Singh was woefully off colour, especially with scores of 82 and 80 in the 4-second series.

The results:

Men:

25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Arpit Goel 586; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 585; 3. Anish Bhanwala 583; 4. Udhayveer Sidhu 573; 5. Gurpreet Singh 557.

Trap: 1. Prithviraj Tondaiman 120; 2. Kynan Chenai 118; 3. Manavaditya Singh Rathore 117; 4. Jungsher Singh Virk 113; 5. Manavjit Singh Sandhu 111.

Skeet: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 121; 2. Gurjoat Singh 116; 3. Amrinder Singh Cheema 116; 4. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 115.

Women:

Trap: 1. Shreyasi Singh 112; 2. Kirti Gupta 111; 3. Rajeshwari Kumari 108; 4. Seema Tomar 104.

Skeet: 1. Darshna Rathore 117; 2. Areeba Khan 115; 3. Ganemat Sekhon 110; 4. Jasmeen Kaur 109.