InterShoot c’ship: More gold for Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Panwar

Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar continued to assert their supremacy in Europe by winning the air pistol and air rifle gold medals, respectively, on the second day of the InterShoot international shooting championship at the Hague, Netherlands, on Friday.

After qualifying on top with 585, Saurabh shot 240.3 in the final of men’s air pistol, to beat Joao Costa of Portugal by 1.7 point.

In men’s air rifle, Divyansh won his second successive gold, like Saurabh, as he shot 251.6 to beat compatriot and Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Kumar by 0.9 point. In qualification also, it was 1-2 for India with Divyansh shooting 628.4 and Deepak 0.3 point behind.

In junior men’s air rifle, Sanskar Havelia won, beating compatriot and Youth Olympics silver medallist Shahu Tushar Mane by 0.2 point.

In the men’s air pistol and the junior men’s air rifle, the Indian teams also went on to clinch the gold. The men’s air rifle team had to be content with the silver behind France.

The results (Men’s air pistol) 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 240.3 (585); 2. Joao Costa (Por) 238.6 (580); 3. Julio Almeida (Bra) 219.7 (573); 4. Nikhil Kumar 198.6 (578).

Team: 1. India 1705; 2. Egypt 1700; 3. Portugal 1699.

The results (Men’s air rifle) 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 251.6 (628.4); 2. Deepak Kumar 250.7 (628.1); 3. Alexis Raynaud (Fra) 229.0 (627.6); 8. Pradeep Singh 122.8 (624.8); 10. Manas Kumar Singh 622.9; 13. Pratik Borse 622.3; 16. Saurabh Mhatre 617.9.

Team: 1. France 1879.2; 2. India 1878.8; 3. Norway 1874.4.

The results (Junior men’s air rifle) 1. Sanskar Havelia 247.6 (622.2); 2. Shahu Tushar Mane 247.4 (617.5); 3. Emil Nielsen (Den) 221.0 (613.8); 11. Rishabh Tyagi 606.4.

Team: 1. India 1821.8; 2. Britain 1812.6; 3. Norway 1810.5.