MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: India on top of medal tally

ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: Parth Mane, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth combined in the men’s 10m air rifle team event to win India’s only gold of the day.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 17:44 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
(L-R) Indian shooters Abhinav Shaw, Parth Mane and Dhanush Srikanth.
(L-R) Indian shooters Abhinav Shaw, Parth Mane and Dhanush Srikanth. | Photo Credit: Twitter/SAI Media
infoIcon

(L-R) Indian shooters Abhinav Shaw, Parth Mane and Dhanush Srikanth. | Photo Credit: Twitter/SAI Media

India grabbed the top spot in the medal tally on the third day of the ISSF Junior World Championships, going past China with four golds in its kitty on Tuesday in Changwon, Korea.

China has three gold medals.

Parth Mane, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth combined in the men’s 10m air rifle team event to win India’s only gold of the day.

The squad also picked up a silver through Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet and a bronze through Umamahesh Madineni in the men’s 10m air rifle individual competition.

There are still six more competition days left in the tournament.

The trio of Parth, Abhinav, and Dhanush shot a combined total of 1886.7 in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, to leave China behind in second place, whose shooters managed a total of 1883.5, while Korea won bronze in the event.

READ MORE | Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters

This was also Abhinav’s second gold of the tournament, given he had combined with Gautami Bhanot on Monday to win the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

In the men’s 10m air rifle individual competition, besides Umamahesh, Abhinav and Dhanush also made the final top eight.

Abhinav, topped the 64-strong field with a score of 631.4, while Dhanush was third with 629.9.

Umamahesh qualified in seventh position with a score of 627.9 but shot a brilliant final to claim bronze, ending after the 22nd shot with a tally of 229.0.

He was 0.6 behind silver-winning Chinese Wang Honghao at that stage and did not shoot a single score in the 9s.

Romain Aufrere of France won gold.

Abhinav finished fourth, while Dhanush finished sixth.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, Sonam Maskar was the only Indian finalist, finishing seventh eventually.

In the women’s skeet, Raiza just about bagged the sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 110 after five rounds.

She was, then, the slowest to start, missing four of her first seven targets, but came back brilliantly with 16 straight hits and missing just one of the next 27 targets to catch up with the leader.

In the final, she missed a double but rallied brilliantly yet again to miss just one of the next 22 to tie with leader Miroslava Hockova of Slovakia at 51 hits a piece after the stipulated 60-shots.

In the resulting shoot-off, she missed her second target as Hockova struck both, for a deserving silver.

In the men’s skeet, Harmehar Laly shot 119, to be the lone Indian finalist among six, but eventually had to settle for fifth position.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISSF Junior World Championships /

Abhinav Shaw /

Dhanush Srikanth /

Parth Mane /

China /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: India on top of medal tally
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2022: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exempted from Asiad trials
    Team Sportstar
  3. Re-trial of ex-footballer Giggs abandoned after charges dropped
    Reuters
  4. First woman to manage pro English men’s team replaced after two weeks
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2022: Harmeet Desai claims his non-selection from Asiad singles event ‘unfair’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: India on top of medal tally
    PTI
  2. Former India coach lambasts NRAI for ‘unprofessional’ treatment
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters
    PTI
  4. Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup
    PTI
  5. I don’t think there will be any kind of pressure, says Esha Singh on Asian Games debut
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: India on top of medal tally
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2022: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exempted from Asiad trials
    Team Sportstar
  3. Re-trial of ex-footballer Giggs abandoned after charges dropped
    Reuters
  4. First woman to manage pro English men’s team replaced after two weeks
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2022: Harmeet Desai claims his non-selection from Asiad singles event ‘unfair’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment