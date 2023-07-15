Indian sports wrap, July 15

Here is all that is happening in the world of sports of Indian interest

TENNIS

AITA National Series juniors: Swastik Sharma beats Arjun Rathi in final

Third seed Swastik Sharma beat Arjun Rathi 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 in the boys final of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

In the girls final, Yashika Shokeen blanked Manshi Singh.

The results: Under-18 boys: Swastik Sharma bt Arjun Rathi 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. Under-18 girls: Yashika Shokeen bt Manshi Singh 6-0, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan