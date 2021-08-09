Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab tops 50-metre rifle prone event in National shooting selection trials

Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab topped the 50-metre rifle prone event, open for both men and women in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

The second spot was also taken by a woman, Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh, while Sanskar Havelia of Uttar Pradesh shot 618.1 to take the third place, and the first among men.

In the 25-metre standard pistol event open for men and women, Harsh Gupta topped with a score of 575.

The 17-year-old Rhythm Sangwan was fifth, and the first among women in the field, with 561, the same score shot by Anish Bhanwala who placed fourth thanks to more number of inner-10s.

Since both are not Olympic events, they do not feature the final.