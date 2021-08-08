Rhythm Sangwan tops National shooting selection trials

Rhythm Sangwan continued to assert her supremacy in the junior women’s sports pistol as she topped the second National shooting selection trials on Sunday.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar gave her a good fight in the final, after having qualified in the seventh place with a score of 563.

In women’s 50-metre rifle prone, Ashi Chouksey topped with 625.4, much ahead of the rest of the pack.

The results

25m sports pistol: Junior women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 32 (581); 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 30 (563); 3. Tejaswani 24 (570). 50m rifle prone: Women: 1. Ashi Chouksey 625.4; Sift Kaur Samra 617.0; 3. Heena Gohei 615.8. Junior men: 1. Sanskar Havelia 621.6; 2. Sameer Dagur 612.4; 3. Deependra Singh Shekhawat 610.3.