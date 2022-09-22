Squash sensation Anahat eyes Junior Worlds medal after Commonwealth Games fame

Teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh, the youngest member of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) Indian contingent, is impressively articulate for a 14-year-old.

"Right now, my fitness isn't that good; like, my stamina. So, I need to work on my diet. The main thing I'm lacking is experience. The experienced senior players know how to turn the game around if they are losing," she says at the HCL-SRFI PSA Indian Tour at the ISA courts here on Wednesday.

"But if I'm playing in my category which is u-15, I do think I'm in the top-five for sure," she adds.

It was her play in the Commonwealth Games second round loss to Wales' Emily Whitlock that made her confident of playing in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit.

"The opponent was a top-20 player. So, I didn't really expect much out of it, but the fact that I actually had a very close game with her makes me think that I might actually have a chance of doing well in the professional circuit.

That's why I started playing PSAs, so that I'll get more experience and fight a bit harder."

Playing her first-round match itself in the main glass court, Abhay Singh getting her a chocolate bar every night just before she went to bed, and meeting her idol P. V. Sindhu are her memorable CWG moments.

"Before CWG, my Instagram profile was private. Not too many people knew me. But after CWG, primarily because of the age factor, suddenly so many people started following me. I was shocked! My profile is public now."

Winning a medal in the World junior championships is now her main aim.