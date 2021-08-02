More Sports Squash Squash Joshna Chinappa returns to top 10 PSA world rankings Joshna Chinappa sits 10th in the rankings and will next be seen in the British Open in Hull, England from August 16. PTI 02 August, 2021 16:33 IST File Photo: Joshna Chinappa has entered the top-10 for the first time since 2016. - The Hindu PTI 02 August, 2021 16:33 IST India's squash star Joshna Chinappa has returned to the top-10 of PSA world rankings following a pre-quarterfinal finish at the World Championships in Chicago.Joshna had entered the top-10 for the first time since 2016.The current rankings are dominated by Egypt with five of its players in the top-10, including world number one Nour El Sherbini. Joshna is 10th in the standings.ALSO READ | Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach maiden Olympic semifinalIn men's rankings, India's Saurav Ghosal has dropped to 15 following a pre-quarterfinal finish in Chicago last month.Joshna will next be seen in the British Open in Hull, England from August 16. Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :