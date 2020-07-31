More Sports Squash Squash Squash great Jansher Khan undergoes double back surgery Jansher Khan suffered from back and knee problems throughout his career, which played a part in the 51-year-old eventually ending his career in 2001. PTI Karachi 31 July, 2020 16:50 IST Jansher Khan was an eight-time World Squash Champion and six-time British Open Champion. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Karachi 31 July, 2020 16:50 IST Pakistan squash legend Jansher Khan has had two operations in Peshawar for a chronic back problem that also played a part in his retirement from the sport.Jansher, an eight-time World Squash Champion and six-time British Open Champion, was operated upon at the Shifa Hospital in Peshawar after his condition worsened the other day.“He was supposed to travel to the UK for the surgery for his back problem but when the pain became acute and he couldn’t even walk straight the Pakistani specialists decided to operate upon him in Peshawar,” a close aide of the champion player said from Peshawar.The aide said Jansher decided to have the operation in Peshawar after doctors told him that if he delayed the surgery any longer he could face serious health consequences.READ | Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily retires He said two operations were carried out on Jansher’s back and hopefully he will now be fine from this chronic problem.Jansher, who took over the mantle of the world’s top player from Jahangir Khan in the 90s with his consistent run of success, suffered from back and knee problems throughout his career.The 51-year-old eventually ended his career in 2001 due to the back problem.Famous for his brilliant stroke play, Jansher and Jahangir had ruled the squash world at one time and although great rivals they helped Pakistan become unbeatable at the World Team Championships and on the professional circuit.Pictures of Jansher lying in the hospital bed and sitting on a wheelchair were released by his publicist on Thursday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.